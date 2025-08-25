Farhan Ghani handed over to police on 4-day physical remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday granted police a four-day physical remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chanesar Town Chairman, Farhan Ghani, in a terrorism case related to the assault of a government employee.

Police produced Farhan Ghani along with two accomplices before the ATC judge. Despite the presence of a large number of lawyers affiliated with the PPP’s lawyers’ wing, no counsel appeared on behalf of Farhan Ghani or his associates. The court noted that Ghani himself confirmed he had not appointed any lawyer to represent him.

The prosecution requested physical remand, which the court approved, directing police to present the accused again on August 28 along with a progress report. The court also recorded that the accused made no allegation of mistreatment by police during custody.

Earlier, Farhan Ghani, the younger brother of senior PPP leader and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, was arrested in a terrorism and attempted murder case for allegedly assaulting a government employee supervising fibre optic network work on Sharah-e-Faisal.

The FIR registered at Ferozabad police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act includes charges of attempted murder, issuing death threats, rioting while armed with deadly weapons, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).