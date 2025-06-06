Farhan Saeed weighs in on India’s ban on Pakistani dramas

Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed shared his two cents on India, banning Pakistani dramas and media channels in the country, amid the ongoing conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Farhan Saeed was asked about India’s latest ban on Pakistani media’s YouTube channels, including both news and entertainment, and whether he thinks it would affect the drama viewership.

“Of course, yes, our viewership has declined, and it will continue to be affected by the ban,” he said. “But it should not make any difference. Pakistan has a huge population of over 250 million people, and this was the audience we started making our dramas for in the first place. We did not make them for some other countries’ audiences.”

“Yes, once you get used to certain numbers and it shrinks drastically, it does affect you, and there’s nothing wrong with it. But I think it’s their loss that they won’t be able to consume this good content that comes out of Pakistan, as our dramas are simply the best in this region. This is also the reason why Indians watch our dramas only, and not films. Because they are not great at the moment,” explained the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star.

“The good content will always find its way,” he concluded.

Moreover, Saeed also expressed his disappointment in the Indian media, which he believed are not Indians anymore, but Modians.

