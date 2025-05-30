Faysal Quraishi defends Fawad Khan over silence on India-Pakistan conflict

A-list actor Faysal Quraishi came out in defence of film star Fawad Khan, after the latter was criticised for his silence and neutral stance on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Speaking to a media reporter at the premiere of his upcoming movie ‘Deemak’, Faysal Quraishi extended his support to fellow actor Fawad Khan, after the ‘Khoobsurat’ actor chose to maintain silence during the India-Pakistan war, despite repeated calls from fans and fraternity, to prove his loyalty towards either side of the nuclear-armed neighbours.

When asked if the criticism towards Khan or others, who didn’t speak up in favour of Pakistan, was justified, Quraishi responded, “To be honest, whoever chose to speak or preferred silence, or even the ones whose timing was off in raising their voice… but I think we should not criticise our people like this.”

“When we talk about unity, who am I, and why should I expect others to speak? We should rather focus on ourselves, do our part,” asserted the ‘Hook’ actor.

“If I need to name, why are people after Fawad [Khan] and Hania [Aamir]? Because I did not like the way these two were centred and bashed by people,” Quraishi continued. “I get that Fawad, who isn’t very vocal and active on social media otherwise, shared a tweet (about the Pahalgam attack). But he had worked on a project [Abir Gulaal – his upcoming Bollywood movie with Vaani Kapoor] for five to six months, and his entire focus at that time was to save his film.”

“Whatever happened after that, even he raised his voice, Hania also did. Mahira [Khan] has been vocal since day one. As for Fawad, maybe he would have realised the wrong on his part later. But it was not fair of the people to attack him,” he opined.

