Farhan Saeed, Sajal Aly team up for maiden collaboration

Showbiz heartthrob Farhan Saeed and A-list actor Sajal Aly are set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming drama serial.

Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s drama industry, Sajal Aly and Farhan Saeed, are joining hands for their maiden collaboration, currently under the working title ‘Tu Jo Mila’.

According to the details, the script is the final one penned by late writer Saira Raza, known for her impactful storytelling and emotionally rich narratives, while celebrated film and drama director Qasim Ali Mureed (of ‘Prem Gali’, ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’, ‘Hania’ and ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ fame), has been roped in to helm the direction, under superstar Humayun Saeed’s producer banner, Six Sigma Plus.

As the casting news broke on social media on Thursday night, millions of excited fans swamped the comments section to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and promising team.

Reportedly, the title is scheduled to go on the floor next month and will air soon on ARY Digital.

It is worth noting here that the superhit trio, Saeed, Mureed and Raza, previously gave the viewers the megabuster serial ‘Mere Humsafar’, starring Hania Aamir with the former.

