Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed break silence on their separation, reconciliation

Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane opened up on their separation period and shared how they were able to reconcile.

In a new joint interview with a local magazine, celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed got candid about the challenges and issues they faced in their relationship, due to which they distanced from each other before the two reconciled and came back together much stronger.

Both Urwa and Farhan agreed that while they faced issues in the relationship like any other couple, their problems and situation were in the public eye. However, it was a mutual respect towards each other which helped them overcome their differences, eventually leading to reconciliation.

“One thing that I really respect about her and which went really right in our situation was – even when whatever happened between us – we didn’t say or did anything to harm each other,” explained the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star. “I think for all the couples, who are already together or are going to be, one thing which we can tell them is that this is the biggest turn-off for any companion or even friend, is when you go behind their back and start talking.”

To which, Hocane agreed saying, “In our case, respect was always there even if there were issues and differences. This is why also we were and are always able to resolve things.”

“Yes, that door was always open,” Saeed noted, adding that it was a lot of prayers from their loved ones as well that brought them back together.

Notably, Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane tied the knot in 2016. While there were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time, they did not address the matter. The couple reconciled and put the speculations to rest with their mushy pictures on Eid-ul-Fitr, 2023.

Hocane and Saeed announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, last January.