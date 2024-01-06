It’s a girl: Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane welcome their first child

The very first celebrity baby of 2024 is here as Pakistan showbiz’s power couple, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane welcomed their first child, in Dallas, U.S., earlier this week.

Congratulations are in order for the A-list celebrity couple, Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, who were blessed with their first baby girl earlier this week, they announced in a joint statement on social media.

With a two-picture gallery of the new parents with their little bundle of joy, Hocane turned to her Instagram handle on Friday evening to share the good news with her millions of fans and fellows. Starting with a Quranic verse and translation, “Then which of the favours of your Allah will ye deny,” she shared in the caption that their daughter, Jahan Aara Saeed, was born on Wednesday, January 3.

She further penned, “The joy , the naimat & the most precious gift of our lives has arrived! ‘Jahan Aara Saeed’, our ankhoun ka taara whom we’ll lovingly call ‘Aara’!”

“You are the queen of our hearts forever! Thankyou Aara for bringing us unimaginable happiness and gratitude! With your birth it’s a re-birth of us as well, we hope to learn from you & become better & better parents to you everyday! May you thrive, bloom, light up every place with your purest heart, may you become your own person, fly higher and higher & always have us behind you whenever you look back! Welcome to our world Aara,” added the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ star, concluding with a series of emojis.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post. Pertinent to mention here that the singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed tied the knot to A-list showbiz diva Urwa Hocane in 2016. The couple announced to be expecting their first child in October last year.

