Farhat Shehzadi challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

LAHORE: Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, has challenged the housing society inquiry launched against her by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, former first lady Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farhat Shehzadi has moved LHC against NAB notices sent to her in the housing society scam.

In a petition, she maintained that the anti-graft watchdog has reopened the inquiry which was closed against her in 2019.

The counsel alleged that the reopening of the inquiry by the bureau was an act of mala fide and political victimisation.

She asked the court to set aside impugned call-up notices and the inquiry as well for being unlawful and without jurisdiction.

