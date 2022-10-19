Farhat Shehzadi sends Rs5b defamation notice to Rana Sanaullah

Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, has sent a Rs 5 billion defamation notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over “baseless” allegations, ARY News reported.

Farah Khan has sent a legal notice to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah through her lawyer Azhar Siddique.

The notice entails that the accusations levied by Rana Sana have caused insurmountable damage to her reputation and such acts will not go unpunished.

The notice has demanded the interior minister to withdraw his allegations against Farah Khan besides submitting a written apology within seven days.

Back in May this year, Farah Khan had sent a legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar.

