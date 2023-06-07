Farhat Shehzadi, Usman Buzdar booked in ‘corruption’ case

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Wednesday booked former first lady’s close friend Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi, former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and Bushra Bibi’s son over ‘corruption’ charges.

According to details, Punjab Anti-Corruption has filed a case against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s son, Ibrahim Manika, Farhat Shehzadi and former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Six bureaucrats including Tahir Khursheed, Ahmad Tarar, Saleh Saeed, Usman Moazzam, Sohail Khawaja and others have also been nominated in the corruption case۔

Lahore Anti-Corruption said that transfers and postings were made on the directions of Farhat Shehzadi during the tenure of Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM.

Anti-corruption said senior bureaucrats Tahir Khurshid, Ahmed Tarar, Saleh Saeed, Usman Moazzam ، Sohail Khawaja and other officers and employees received millions of rupees as ‘bribes’ for transfer and postings in the province۔

Authorities added that millions of rupees were handed over to Farhat Shehzadi at her residence in Lahore, from where the close friend of the former first lady used to deposit the money received as a ‘bribe’ into her personal bank account in the Liberty Market.

Anti-corruption officials said Ibrahim Manika, the son of Bushra Bibi, used to visit the house of Farhat Shehzadi to collect his share in ‘bribe money’.

The inquiry has unearthed Shehzadi received Rs450 million as a ‘bribe’ for transfers and postings in the province.