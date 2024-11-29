Fariha Pervez’s comment on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan goes viral

Pakistani singer Fariha Pervez has weighed in on the ongoing debate about whether Chahat Fateh Ali Khan should be recognised as a singer.

During her appearance on a private TV channel, the singer discussed a range of topics including her professional career and her favourite singers.

When asked about the singers she listens to, Fariha Pervez revealed that her favourite singers are Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The Pakistan singer also revealed that musician Arijit Singh was her favourite singer from across the border.

Amid the discussion regarding musicians, Fariha Pervez also discussed viral Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and her views on his craft.

“I do not consider Chahat Fateh Ali Khan a singer. You can call him a comedian as he makes us happy. It is good for him if he thinks otherwise,” she said.

It is to be noted that Fariha Pervez shot to fame in Pakistan with her hit song ‘Dil Hua Bo Kata,’ however, she bid farewell to the showbiz industry in 2017.

Reports said that she quit the industry following her divorce from singer Nouman Javaid.

At the time, she vowed to not return to the showbiz industry and announced her plans to settle in the United States to start a new chapter in her life.

However, the celebrated Pakistani singer made a triumphant return to the music world earlier this year.

Fariha Pervez released a song titled ‘Leja’ on her birthday, showcasing her melodious voice and poignant storytelling.