Farmers stage sit-in at Sukkur Barrage against water shortage

SUKKUR: Farmers on Thursday staged a sit-in protest at Sukkur Barrage against irrigation water shortage, ARY News reported.

As per details, the farmers staged a sit-in at the Sukkur Barrage, causing a massive traffic jam. The protestors said their agricultural lands are going barren due to an acute water shortage.

Farmers announced to celeberate Eid at the Sukkur Barrage if they were not provided irrigation water.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) fixed a plea related to water shortage in the province for a hearing.

Applicant Khalid Khoso moved SHC against acute water shortage in the province. The province is not being given its due share of water as per the 91 Indus Water Treaty. People are facing it hard to find potable drinking water, the crops have been dried and domestic animals are also dying of thirst.

The applicant has urged the province’s top court to order an impartial inquiry into the water theft and abuse of power in the issue.

