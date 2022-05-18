SHC moved against water shortage in the province

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has fixed a plea related to water shortage in the province for hearing on May 23, ARY News reported.

Applicant Khalid Khoso moved SHC against acute water shortage in the province. The province is not being given its due share of water as per the 91 Indus Water Treaty. People are facing it hard to find potable drinking water, the crops have been dried and domestic animals are also dying of thirst.

The applicant has urged the province’s top court to order an impartial inquiry into the water theft and abuse of power in the issue.

The SHC while summoning the government numbers for the distribution of water to Sindh fixed the case for hearing on May 23.

Earlier this week, Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro held the Punjab irrigation secretary responsible for the water crisis in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Jam Khan Shoro said, Sindh is complaining about the water crisis since the last meeting of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The autonomous body has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the complaints of Sindh about water theft, the minister said and added Sindh overall beard a 42pc water shortage last month.

