No ordinance on extension of NAB chief in the works: Faroogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance to extend Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as the NAB chief.

Talking to journalists, the law minister Farogh Naseem said the issue of the possible extension of the incumbent NAB chairman’s tenure has come up in meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan four to five times.

The situation will become clear next week, he hoped and adding it is the prime minister’s prerogative to pick a person for the post of the head of the corruption watchdog and that he could only give his advice on the issue.

Farogh Naseem said the prime minister will mull more than one name for the post and will pick whoever he considers fit for the slot.

Earlier today, sources told ARY News that the federal government is likely to introduce an National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance next week.

The new draft will give protection to the business community, while the rights of suspects facing corruption cases will also be ensured in the upcoming amendment ordinance. A clause regarding extension in the tenure of the NAB chief will also be included in the ordinance, the sources said.