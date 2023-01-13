Farooq Sattar asks Sindh govt to take stand against ECP

Farooq Sattar, who rejoined Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) asked the Sindh government to take a stand against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News program “11th Hour”, Farooq Sattar stated that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government admitted flaws in delimitations and the Sindh government should take a stand against ECP over the rejection of its request to postpone the second phase of LG polls.

He further added, “Not only MQM-P but all the political parties will be benefitted if the delimitations of constituencies are revised.” He said, “If the LG polls are conducted on current delimitations then this will be an injustice to the voters of Karachi.”

Farooq Sattar expressed disappointment over ECP and said Supreme Court (SC) told MQM-P that the Sindh government and the ECP would provide relief over the reservations to the MQM-P. The Sindh government has played its role to some extent by withdrawing the notification.

He asked PPP to seek relief from SC and suggested MQM-P think about parting ways with the ruling coalition, which the party is considering today in the party workers’ meeting.

In a reply to a question he said, MQM-P is never going to run away from LG polls, he also appreciated the PPP’s decision to withdraw the notification.

He advised the PPP govt that apart from the ordinance, the Sindh government should also discuss other options. PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami should also support MQM-P’s take, Which is to conduct elections after reconsidering the delimitation of constituencies, every party should support MQM-P’s demand.

