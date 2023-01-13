MQM-P delegation calls on Sindh governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with Rabita Committee members reached Sindh Governor’s House, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation headed by Khalid Maqbool met Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. Siddiqui apprised Governor Tessori regarding Rabita Committee’s recommendations.

He also informed the governor about his conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui exclusively told ARY News that Zardari assured MQM-P of addressing the reservations regarding delimitations. He said if our demands are not met, we will hold a meeting again after two hours.

READ: PM SHEHBAZ ASKS PPP TO ADDRESS MQM RESERVATIONS

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Pakistan People’s Party to address the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned of parting ways with the ruling coalition today. After the MQM-P’s call to leave the coalition, PM Shehbaz Sharif contacted Siddiqui and assured that MQM-P reservations will be addressed.

Dr Siddiqui told PM Sharif that MQM is waiting for a positive response for the last five days. He said that they held several meetings but no progress was made after assurances.

The MQM-P convener said that they want to see the implementation of the political agreement.

READ: MQM-P LIKELY TO PART WAYS WITH FEDERAL GOVT: SOURCES

PM Sharif assured Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of contacting the ruling PPP to address their reservations regarding LG polls.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and assured of making positive progress tonight.

Siddiqui demanded that MQM-P will leave the alliance if its reservations are not addressed.

