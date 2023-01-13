PM Shehbaz asks PPP to address MQM reservations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked Pakistan People’s Party to address the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned of parting ways with the ruling coalition today. After the MQM-P’s call to leave the coalition, PM Shehbaz Sharif contacted Siddiqui and assured that MQM-P reservations will be addressed.

Dr Siddiqui told PM Sharif that MQM is waiting for a positive response for the last five days. He said that they held several meetings but no progress was made after assurances.

The MQM-P convener said that they want to see the implementation of the political agreement.

PM Sharif assured Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of contacting the ruling PPP to address their reservations regarding LG polls.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and assured of making a positive progress tonight.

Siddiqui demanded that MQM-P will leave the alliance if its reservations are not addressed.

“آج رات میں ہی تحفظات دور کیے جائیں گے۔۔” وزیر اعظم کا خالد مقبول صدیقی سے رابطہ۔ تحفظات دور کرنے کی یقین دہانی کردی#ARYNews #ShehbazSharif #KhalidMaqboolSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/ACKfcimFm6 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 13, 2023

Siddiqui also informed the former president about the recommendations of the Rabita Committee. Zardari vowed MQM-P convener of resolving all issues amicably.

Moreover, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also contacted Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and advised him to resolve the political issues amicably.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) hinted at parting ways with the federal government following its serious reservations.

Sources said that MQM-P’s Rabita Committee continued consultations to leave the federal government. The MQM-P top leaders summoned resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), sources added.

During the session, the majority of the Rabita Committee members favoured parting ways with the federal government.

