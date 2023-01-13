MQM-P likely to part ways with federal govt: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is expected to part ways with the federal government following its serious reservations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that MQM-P’s Rabita Committee continued consultations to leave the federal government. The MQM-P top leaders summoned resignations of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), sources added.

During the session, the majority of the Rabita Committee members favoured parting ways with the federal government.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is likely to make an important announcement tonight.

The MQM-P expressed serious reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

