Sindh govt announces to hold LG polls on Jan 15

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023, ARY News reported.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the LG election will be conducted on January 15, 2023, in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“No ordinance is being bought to postpone LG polls” the minister stated.

He further said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been deployed at the polling stations. Memon said that the Sindh cabinet withdrew the notification of delimitation to address MQM’s reservations.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the Sindh government’s notification to postpone the second phase of LG polls in Sindh and ruled that the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per schedule on January 15.

READ: SINDH GOVT POSTPONES KARACHI, HYDERABAD LG POLLS AGAIN

The Sindh government in late night Thursday move postponed the local government elections — scheduled for January 15 — in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu just two days before the elections due to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) reservations.

The decision to hold LG polls per schedule was taken in an important ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Following the ECP decision, the Sindh government has summoned an urgent meeting of its legal team to mull over options regarding the ECP order. The government has summoned a report from the chief secretary and secretary local body.

Comments