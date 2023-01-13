LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15 as planned: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rejected Sindh government’s notification to postpone the second phase of LG polls in Sindh and ruled that the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per schedule on January 15, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government in late night Thursday move postponed the local government elections — scheduled for January 15 — in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu just two days before the elections due to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) reservations.

The decision to hold LG polls per schedule was taken in an important ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Following the ECP decision, the Sindh government has summoned an urgent meeting of its legal team to mull over options regarding the ECP order. The government has summoned a report from chief secretary and secretary local body.

Sindh withdraws delimitation notification

In a late-night move on Thursday, the Sindh government withdrew the notification regarding the delimitations of the constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad and announced fresh delimitations by making amendments to Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA)

In light of the cabinet’s decision, the provincial government wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under clause 10 of the Sindh LG Act.

“All notifications related to the delimitations of the councils of Karachi Division and Hyderabad District issued under Sections 10(1) & 16 of the SLGA- 2013 by the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department shall stand cancelled and the LG&HTP department may take necessary action accordingly.

“The Sub-Committee of the cabinet, earlier formed by the Provincial Cabinet, in its meeting dated 30th December- 2021 shall reconsider and approve fresh notifications under Section 10(1) of the SLGA- 2013 related to above-mentioned areas.

“The provincial cabinet resolved and reiterated that the Government of Sindh is committed to holding free fair and transparent Local Government Elections so that power is devolved to the local representatives at grass-root level,” the notification stated.

It further added: “Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) be held as per schedule except in the following areas; Karachi Division and Hyderabad District”.

Talking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon had said that the cabinet chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah took important decisions, adding that elections cannot be held in Dadu and Mehar due to flood water.

He announced that LG polls are not going to be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu on January 15. He added that LG elections in the remaining districts of Sindh will be held as per schedule.

