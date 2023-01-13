MQM-P’s Rabita Committee meets today to discuss political situation

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabita (Coordination) Committee meets today (Friday) to discuss important matters, ARY News reported, citing sources.

An emergent meeting of the MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will be held at 3 pm today to discuss the overall political situation and the Sindh cabinet’s decisions about delimitation.

The meeting will be attended by Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani and others.

The Rabita committee will review the discussion held with the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, last night.

It may be noted that the Sindh government decided to postpone the second of phase of local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, said sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh cabinet decided to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah took important decisions today. He said that elections cannot be held in Dadu and Mehar due to flood water.

He added that the cabinet members also held discussions over the demands of the coalition parties as Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) raised objections regarding the delimitations.

