Farooq Sattar, MQM-P delegation visit Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and its former leader Farooq Sattar on Tuesday visited Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal, ARY NEWS reported.

The visit came in the aftermath of the death of Mustafa Kamal’s younger brother where the MQM-P delegation and Farooq Sattar condoled with him over the tragic loss.

Moreover, PPP leaders have also visited Mustafa Kamal to condole over his brother’s loss and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

اناللہ واناالیہ راجعون چیئرمین پاک سرزمین پارٹی سید مصطفی کمال کے چھوٹے بھائی سید مصطفی جمال کا طویل علالت کے بعد رضائے اِلٰہی سے اِنتقال ہو گیا ہے

اللّٰه تبارک و تعالٰی مرحوم کے درجات کو بلند فرما کر جنتّ اُلفِردوس میں بہترین مقام عطاء فرمائے، آمین pic.twitter.com/9aAuIODTTf — Pak Sarzameen Party (@PSPPakistan) December 5, 2021



On Monday, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to condole over the death of his elder brother.

During the telephonic conversation between Moulana Fazlur Rehman and Sheikh Rasheed, the former expressed sorrow over the demise of his elder brother days back.

The JUI-F chief prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elder brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed passed away on November 17.

Rasheed took Twitter to pronounce the sad news of his brother’s death and appealed to the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

انتہائی افسوس کے ساتھ اطلاع ہے کہ میرے بڑے بھائی لالہ شیخ رفیق قمر رضائے الہی سے انتقال کرگئے۔ ان کی نماز جنازہ آج بروز بدھ شام 6 بجے کوٹ رادھا کشن میں اداکی جائیگی- آپ سب سے مرحوم کے لئے دعاؤں کا درخواست گزار ہوں۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 17, 2021

