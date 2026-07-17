KARACHI: Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Friday said he was “shocked and saddened” by a recent statement made by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the country’s martyrs.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme 11th Hour, Sattar said he had not expected such remarks from the veteran politician.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement. I did not expect such a statement from him,” Sattar said, adding that he had urged the JUI-F chief to review and correct his remarks.

He said personal, party or group interests could never take precedence over the national interest.

“Previously, Maulana Fazlur Rehman used to advise us. Today, we find ourselves advising him,” he remarked.

MQM-P Internal divisions

Sattar noted that MQM-P last held its organisational elections in 2021, and the party is now approaching the five-year deadline as the Election Act requires political parties to hold internal elections every four to five years.

He said the party had set October as the target for conducting fresh intra-party elections. Sattar acknowledged that certain issues within the party had caused concern among workers and affected the party’s public image.

He said Mustafa Kamal rejoined MQM-P on January 11, 2023, and should be grateful that the party accepted him back.

Read more: Court summons Fazlur Rehman over remarks against state institutions

He stressed that MQM-P belongs to its workers and should remain under their leadership.

“MQM-P belonged to its workers in the past, and it still belongs to its workers today,” Sattar said. “No one should be imposed on the party. If anyone is imposed, both the workers and I will resist.”

Speaking about the Sindh governorship, Sattar said that the return of Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh remains MQM-P’s official policy.

Sattar said MQM-P had conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the party was prepared to sit in the opposition if its concerns were not addressed.

“If we cannot even safeguard the governorship that belongs to us, our voters will question us,” he said.