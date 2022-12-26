Farooq Sattar slams ‘elements creating hurdles in MQM’s unity’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar has slammed the ‘elements creating hurdles in the unity of the political party’s factions’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Farooq Sattar said in a statement that everyone has to do his work in the MQM Pakistan, however, those people will be questioned who are creating hurdles in the unity of the party factions.

He expressed serious concerns over the current political situation. Sattar said that the political bigwigs are not ready to sit together on a national issue but stuck into Punjab’s issue and the constitutional matters.

READ: MQM-P LEADERS MEET SINDH GOVERNOR, SHARES RESERVATIONS AGAINST PPP



He said that all political powers will have to think about the political and economic betterment of the country, otherwise, the country would face severe consequences.

Regarding MQM factions, Farooq Sattar said that he has given a blank cheque to MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Sindh governor Kamran Tessori. “I am continuously asking everyone to be united. However, those persons will be questioned who are creating hurdles in this unity.”

He admitted that the top MQM leaders are the reason for the division in the political party. Without naming the MQM London faction, he said that the ‘boycott’ is also an important reason for the MQM’s division.

Sattar claimed that all factions of the MQM can defeat the ‘boycott call’ by showing unity.

He admitted that he and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PPP) leaders made mistakes. He added that they have to seek apology from the nation and they can defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) easily by unity.

Comments