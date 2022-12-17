MQM-P leaders meet Sindh Governor, shares reservations against PPP

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and expressed concern over non-implementation of the agreement signed with the federal government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, an MQM-P delegation – which comprises party Convener Khalid Maqbool, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izhar and Abdul Waseem – called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

During the meeting, matters related to political situation, local government (LG) elections, agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and law and order situation came under discussion.

MQM-P leaders expressed concern over non-implementation of agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), urging Governor Sindh to talk to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and resolve the matter immediately.

“Implementation of delimitations of constituencies and Local Government (LG) Act has become inevitable”, the party leaders said, calling on PPP to ‘stop making excuses’ and implement the agreement.

Sources told ARY News that Kamran Tessori assured the party leaders to resolve the matter with Pakistan People’s Party as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kamran Tessori also decided to launch laptop campaign for students in Sindh. Sources claimed that Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque and his ministry will provide support regarding the laptop campaign.

The governor also handed over to MQM leadership the land documents allotted for Hyderabad University. During the meeting, the party also demanded to establish a separate university for women.

Sources claimed that the meeting also discussed the appointment of District Administrator and Hyderabad Administrator. Discussion on promotion of digital economy, meeting with Google delegation and IT investment was also held.

Aminul Haque also apprised Sindh Governor about the decisions taken in the meeting with the Google delegation. Tessori lauded the decision to establish Information Technology (IT) Park in Karachi.

Earlier in December, a delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), the coalition partners of ruling PML-N, met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

During the meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, the delegation expressed their concerns over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party and the federal government.

Sources told ARY News that the delegation also protested against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and complained that it wasn’t keeping its promises. “If the Sindh and federal governments are not fulfilling their promises, then we will took our own decision,” sources said quoting the delegation.

