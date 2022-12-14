MQM-P conveys reservations against PPP to PM Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: A delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), the coalition partners of ruling PML-N, met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Centre, ARY News reported.

According to details, a delegation of the MQM-P— led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui – met the premier at the PM Office. Other party members included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Waseem Akhtar.

During the meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif, the delegation expressed their concerns over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party and the federal government.

Sources told ARY News that the delegation also protested against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and complained that it wasn’t keeping its promises. “If the Sindh and federal governments are not fulfilling their promises, then we will took our own decision,” sources said quoting the delegation.

The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not fulfilled its promises, including the delimitations of constituencies and municipal powers.

MQM-P sought the premier’s intervention in the matter, saying that PM Shehbaz Sharif and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman were the guarantors of the agreements. “A decision has to be taken soon. If PPP is not willing to implement the agreement then let us know,” the MQM-P leaders told the premier.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the MQM-P an important ally of the government and assured them that the agreement that it signed with the Centre and Sindh government will be fulfilled.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said he will personally talk to PPP leadership to ensure implementation of the agreement.

