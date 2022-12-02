PPP throws ball in MQM-P’s court over delimitation issue

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has thrown the ball in Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) court over delimitation issue, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh government and MQM delegation held talks at the Chief Minister’s (CM) House for 1.5 hours. The ruling PPP and MQM-P leaders held discussions over the implementation of the political agreement between both parties, delimitation and other issues.

The MQM-P delegation was represented by Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Aminul Haque and Muhammad Hussain Khan. Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab was also among the PPP leaders who held talks with the MQM-P delegation.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P reiterated its previous demands, whereas, the Sindh government apprised them regarding the progress on the implementation.

The Sindh government asked the MQM-P leaders that the delimitation issue was linked with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), whereas, the provincial authorities were fully ready to make new delimitation.

The PPP leaders asked the MQM-P delegation to convince the ECP for new delimitation through its lawyers. The Sindh government said that it will not raise any objection over the demand for new delimitation, sources added.

Zardari orders CM Murad

With political temperatures rising in the country in the wake of the PTI’s plan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, former president Asif Ali Zardari directed Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah earlier in the day to address reservations of MQM-Pakistan– a key ally of the coalition government in the Centre.

The meeting comes after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had made it clear that it wants local government (LG) elections with the correct constituencies.

