LG polls: Asif Zardari directs CM Murad to address MQM’s reservations

KARACHI: With political temperatures rising in the country in the wake of the PTI’s plan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, former president Asif Ali Zardari has directed Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to address reservations of MQM-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation headed by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation at CM House to discuss issues pertaining to constituencies ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will head the PPP delegation.

Meanwhile, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has directed CM Murad to resolve all issues of MQM-Pakistan – a key ally of coalition govt in Centre.

The meeting comes after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had made it clear that it wants local government (LG) elections with the correct constituencies.

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

