‘Farrey’ starring Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh to hit OTT on Apr 5

‘Farrey’, starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, is all set to hit the streaming platform ZEE5 on April 5.

In an Instagram post, Zee5 shared an update regarding its release on the OTT platform with a caption, “The rat race for marks is about to get intense! Stay tuned.”

The Alizeh-starrer will start steaming on Zee5 from April 5.

The movie is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius and also includes Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla.

The movie is backed by Bollywood star Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri. It is pertinent to mention that Alizeh is Salman’s niece and Atul and Alvira’s daughter.

The movie shows Alizeh’s character Niyati Singh not having financial resources to peruse her education despite being a brilliant student.

The movie, directed by Soumendra Padhi, sheds light on India’s education system.

“After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods,” as per the film’s official synopsis.

Despite managing to gross only INR22.5 million at the box office, Farrey earned Alizeh Agnihotri the Best Female Debut at the 2024 Filmfare Awards for her role.

The movie was also screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.