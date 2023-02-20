Farrukh Habib challenges FIA notice in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Monday challenged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) notice in the Lahore High Court over alleged corruption.

FIA asked the PTI leader to appear before its composite circle in Faisalabad on February 21.

Farrukh Habib in his plea made FIA and other respondents. “FIA has initiated an inquiry against me over ‘corruption and misuse of powers’, which is based on biasism,” Habib said in his plea.

The LHC has been pleaded to nullify the FIA’s notice.

The PTI leader has been accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University, Faisalabad in connivance with its rector, Tanveer Hussain.

The FIA warned of proceedings under section 175 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in case of non-compliance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

