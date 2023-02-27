Farrukh Habib reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s Sahiwal speech

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) former Chairman Nawaz Sharif was punished over corruption allegations as he won’t be able to provide a money trail, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI leader Farrukh Habib reacted to PML-N chief organizer’s address in Sahiwal, stating that Pakistan is a democratic state but not a Banana Republic or a fiefdom of Maryam Nawaz’s father. The elections in the country will be held according to the constitution instead of Maryam’s wishes.

“Maryam and her fugitive father suffered because of their wrongdoings,” Farrukh Habib said.

Farrukh Habib said that the PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz is gulling the citizens by using government resources including national television to telecast her smear campaigns.

Speaking about cases against Imran Khan, Habib said that Nawaz Sharif wants to send the PTI chairman behind bars.

“Imran Khan had predicted that after the Rajanpur by-election, the PML-N leadership will attack the judiciary,” said Habib.

He said that the PML-N’s anti-judiciary campaign is actually an attempt to flee from the elections.

The PTI leader said that they will not let ‘liars, conspirators, conspirators and thieves’ run away from elections with the nation’s support.

Earlier in the day, PML-N senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz fired off a fresh tirade at the judiciary and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying that elections would be held after accountability.

She also demanded redressal of ‘injustice’ against her father and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, saying that elections will be held after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif is overturned.

The PML-N leader also lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, and disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

Maryam Nawaz added that elections will be held for sure, but first, there will be justice, Nawaz get justice in fake cases and Imran Khan was brought to book for all his alleged thefts.

Comments