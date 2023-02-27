Maryam Nawaz fires fresh salvo at judiciary, Imran Khan

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz fired off a fresh tirade at judiciary and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that elections would be held after accountability, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sahiwal, the PML-N leader lambasted the PTI chairman for violating the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Imran Khan was responsible for bringing the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

Maryam Nawaz further criticised the former premier for “stealing watches” from Toshakhana, saying that those who brought the PTI chief knew the latter was ‘incompetent’ and ‘dangerous’ for country’s economy.

She also demanded redressal of ‘injustice’ against her father and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, saying that tlections will be held after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif is overturned.

The PML-N leader also lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

“Nawaz Sharif took Pakistan on the path of development, but then he was disqualified in the Panama case,” she said, pointing out that the economic and development achievements of Nawaz Sharif’s previous governments.

She further alleged that the ‘Panama bench’ had been created by former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed. She also acknowledged that the PML-N may have suffered politically for the time being, but claimed the party stopped Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka.

Maryam Nawaz added that elections will be held for sure, but first there will be justice, Nawaz get justice in fake cases and Imran Khan brought to book for all his alleged thefts.

She claimed that the PTI chief was running away from courts, making excuses over his plaster every time he was summoned. “First, he [Khan] will appear in courts in all the cases against him and then elections will be held”, she added.

Earlier this week, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her speech at the PML-N’s workers’ convention in Sargodha alleged that the ‘group of five’ includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed for the country’s current woes.

She, while addressing the convention, asked PM Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hameed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an associate of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered an economic crisis leading to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

