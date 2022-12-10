Farrukh Habib says PDM wants to knock out Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former State Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) target was to knock out former premier and party chairman Imran Khan on technical basis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former state minister claimed that the “regime change operation” had drastic impact on the national economy and now the country was on the verge of default.

In response to a question, Farrukh Habib claimed that Suleman Shehbaz – son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – was the main character of Rs16 billion money laundering case. However, he said, the premier’s son was granted bail before his return to Pakistan.

He said the law should take its course when Suleman Shehbaz arrives in Pakistan. “His return should not be welcomed. The nation will welcome Nawaz Sharif in a way that he will remember forever,” he added.

While criticizing the incumbent government, Farrukh Habib said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came to power only to finish their corruption cases.

“The government’s another target was to knock out Imran Khan on technical basis”, he claimed, adding that funds were being issued to launch media campaign against the PTI Chairman. He said that the ruling coalition has committed the worst violation of human rights in its ongoing tenure.

He also criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not announcing the decisions on foreign funding case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI leader also challenged Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to announce the election, reiterating that the only solution to country’s political and economic situation was general elections.

Speaking of Rana Sanaullah’s acquittal by a Lahore court, the PTI leader said Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered drug case against Sanaullah. “If the ANF had decided to step back then what is the fault of the PTI?” he asked.

