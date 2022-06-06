Farrukh Habib takes jibe at Nawaz Sharif on recent fuel price hike

ISLAMABAD: Former state minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib on Monday took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over a recent fuel price hike, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Farrukh Habib said Maryam Nawaz used to say in past that Nawaz Sharif feels pain in his heart over the increase in petrol price.

“Petrol has now been jacked by Rs60 per litre, has Mian Sahab felt pain in his heart,” Farrukh Habib asked Maryam Nawaz.

On the derogatory remarks of BJP leader, the former state minister said the government failed to condemn the issue in a befitting manner. The former prime minister raised the blasphemy issue at the United Nations and got the resolution passed against it, he added.

He asked why the demand for sending an Indian envoy back to New Delhi is not being raised now. He alleged that the PML-N government is trying to ‘favour’ Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Habib asked the government to take concrete steps over the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as mere condemnation will not serve the purpose.

Read more: “Modi’s India has become dangerous territory for Muslims”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of India’s BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office spokesman in a statement shared that it was conveyed that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

Comments