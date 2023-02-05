Farrukh Habib terms IMF agreement a ‘death warrant’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib termed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement as a ‘death warrant’ for the people of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI held rallies across the country on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. While addressing a rally in Lahore, Farrukh Habib said that the government is signing a death warrant for Pakistanis in the name of an IMF agreement.

He said that the Indian forces’ atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are unacceptable. He urged the world for leaving the double standards and play a role in giving self-determination right to the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN resolution.

Talking about the political situation in Pakistan, the PTI leader said that the situation after the regime change conspiracy is not hidden from anyone. he said that during nine months, the political and economic structure of Pakistan was destroyed and the constitution and law were flouted.

He told PTI supporters that the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement was carried out in protest against the arrests of PTI leaders by the coalition government.

While addressing the rally, he said that in the last nine months, Pakistan is being pushed toward a dead end in which all inflation records were broken and flour is not available even at Rs160 per kg.

He lambasted the finance minister for his failed strategy to revive the economy.

