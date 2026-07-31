KARACHI: Police have arrested the father of three-year-old Farwa after investigations revealed that the child was accidentally shot by him, contrary to his initial claim that she was killed during a robbery in Karachi’s Sharifabad area.

According to District Central Police, the girl’s father, identified as Muhammad Rehman, initially told rescuers and police that armed robbers opened fire after he resisted a robbery attempt, fatally wounding his daughter.

However, investigators became suspicious after inspecting the alleged crime scene. Police said no bloodstains or bullet casings were found, while statements given by family members contained significant contradictions.

Officials also said the parents took the child’s body from the hospital without completing a post-mortem examination or other legal formalities and shifted it to a morgue.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the shooting was accidental. Police said he admitted he was cleaning his rifle at home when it accidentally discharged, striking Farwa, who died on the spot.

According to investigators, the suspect fabricated the robbery story out of fear of arrest and legal consequences.

Police have taken Muhammad Rehman into custody and, based on his disclosure, recovered the alleged murder weapon and bloodstained clothes that had been hidden after the incident. Further investigation is underway.