Friday, December 29, 2023
‘Everyone deserves another chance…’: Faryal Mehmood opens up on social stigmatization of divorce

Actor-model Faryal Mehmood opened up on the stigmatization of divorce in society while recalling her separation from her husband, a couple of years ago.

In a recent podcast outing for a digital magazine, actor Faryal Mehmood got candid about her divorce. She said, “When I was married, we were having problems, I was obviously mentally disturbed and there was a lot of mental abuse from both sides.”

“Despite this, I used to go back to him again and again, because I am a woman as well, and I loved him very much,” she added.

Further speaking about divorce and the social stigma around it, the ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyann’ star admitted that it still happens, even in urban areas, educated people and societies continue to do it. She continued, “It is something really difficult to explain but mostly men who think like that, not women… Fathers telling their daughters that they are destined to go to the cemetery from their husband’s home instead of their own is one of the meanest things you could say to someone you brought into the world.”

“She [a daughter] exists because of you, you brought her into this world and you’re going to pay for it,” she addressed all fathers. “Everyone deserves another chance, don’t we?”

For the unversed, Mehmood was married to actor-director Daniyal Raheal, son of veteran artist Simi Raheal. She confirmed her divorce in August 2021, a little over a year after her marriage, confirming she is ‘single’.

