Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Fashion’ sequel is officially in the works!

Indian filmmaker Madhur Bahandarkar confirmed he is making ‘Fashion 2’, a sequel to his superhit drama flick, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Madhur Bhandarkar, who co-wrote and directed the Bollywood film ‘Fashion’, credited as the turning point for both Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut’s career, confirmed to an Indian media outlet that he has been working on the sequel, which can also be a multi-season series, for two years at this point.

“I feel Fashion has all the potential for a sequel,” he told the portal.

The ‘Page 3’ director continued, “Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it also is apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet.”

“The subject, however, is interesting,” he teased. “Social media has completely taken over There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 – where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”

Also Read: Brad Pitt, George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ sequel confirmed before release

Notably, Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’, about a small town, aspiring supermodel Meghna Mathur, was a Box Office hit and opened to highly positive critics, with praise, particularly towards the direction, screenplay, soundtrack and performances of the lead cast.

The title also bagged two National Film Awards for both Chopra and Ranaut in respective categories.