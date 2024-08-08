Brad Pitt, George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ sequel confirmed before release

Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s reunion action-comedy ‘Wolfs’ has been confirmed for a sequel, ahead of release.

As reported by a foreign-based entertainment outlet, Apple Studios has signed a deal with filmmaker Jon Watts to write, direct and produce a sequel to his upcoming film ‘Wolfs’, starring Hollywood stars, and the follow-up is already in the works.

Notably, ‘Wolfs’ mark the reunion of Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who came together to share the screen after 16 long years, since they last co-starred in Joel and Ethan Coen’s black-comedy ‘Burn After Reading’ in 2008.

According to the synopsis, ‘Wolfs’ follows two professional fixers, Nick (Pitt) and Jack (Clooney), who prefer to work alone but are forced to work together after they are hired for the same job, of covering up a high-profile crime.

Speaking about the title, Apple Original Films’ chief Matt Dentler stated, “Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment.”

Apart from Pitt and Clooney, Jon Watts film also features Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić in pivotal roles.

The title is set to premiere out of competition at the 81st Venice Film Festival, before the limited theatrical release on September 20, and streaming release a week later.