Fast food restaurant manager serves french fries out of trash can

An employee of a global chain of fast food restaurants was arrested for serving french fries taken out from a trash can to customers in the United States.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A New York Post report stated that assistant manager Jamie Christine Major got charged with food tampering. She is accused of taking the potato chips from the trash can and dumping them on the container that had the fresh one.

Related – Fast food restaurant served caterpillar to woman in meal

It started when police arrived at an outlet where they saw two women screaming at the staff and threatening them using profanity. The females were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct when they refused to calm down at the police officers’ request.

The headquarters of the fast food chain informed the police of Jamie Christine Major’s felony. The law enforcement agencies issued an arrest warrant after an investigation into the french fries incident.

Jamie Christine Major can be imprisoned for 20 years if found guilty under state laws. Her bond was set at $20,000 by a judge.