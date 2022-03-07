Fast food restaurant makes woman feel disgusted; here’s why

A woman claimed of finding a caterpillar from that meal which she had ordered from one of the outlets of a global fast food restaurant.

A report from a foreign news agency stated Jody Bishop and her partner were enjoying the meal which they had bought from the eatery’s outlet in Wales country of the United Kingdom.

She put her plate down to get her drink. After she returned, she saw something that was small and dark and dancing on the wings which she had taken bites of it.

Jody and her partner were left shocked at the discovery. They believe that it was a caterpillar.

The woman immediately stopped eating and claimed her being “physically sick”.

“I had to run to the toilet and be sick,” she was quoted saying in the report. “It was so unpleasant, to say the least. I actually couldn’t believe that it had happened, but it left me feeling so unwell, knowing I’d just taken a bite out of that chicken.”

They got a full refund but said more action but Jody believes that more action should have been taken.

“We got our money back, but that’s not really good enough, is it?” she asked.

“It’s absolutely disgusting to find something like that in your food and it’s caused me to feel really sick. How can they get away with serving that to their customers?” she added.

