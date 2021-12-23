VIRAL: Woman shocked after finding chicken head in fried wings

A woman shared a picture of a chicken head which she found in her order of fried wings in one of the chains of a fast-food restaurant in England.

She wrote that she found a fried chicken head in her hot wings meal ad it put her off the rest of her meal. She gave a one-and-a-half-star review of the food she got.

The snapshot of the review was posted by “Takeaway Trauma” on Instagram.

There were mixed kinds of reactions from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application as some expressed concern, disgust or even poked fun at it.

A user wished that they could travel back in time to avoid watching the picture while another stated that she came to know that it was real. Another mentioned that the incident is a reality check for those who eat meat.

The food chain, in their statement, wrote that an investigation was launched into the matter and their best-laid plans can go wrong on rare occasions.

The statement added that further measures are being taken in order to avoid such incidents from happening in the future.

Read More – Horrific: Woman finds human finger in a burger!

They have compensated her with free meals. She is invited to the restaurant with her family members to interact with the staff and inspect the kitchen herself so she is assured that she will be having a good experience in the future.

The restaurant mentioned that no restaurant likes to be in the news for such conduct.

They hoped that the woman returns to the eatery and give us a five-star review in the future.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!