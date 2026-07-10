Fast & Furious fans are disheartened with update from Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel gave the latest update on the upcoming Fast& Furious sequel in 2028. The real Nathan Fielder vibes that strolled around the iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

In the latest update, Vin Diesel gave a real-time update of Fast & Furious: “I’m on set”, he noted in a video posted on his official Instagram account. He further noted, “People are grinding. Incredible crews are working. Over the past three and a half years, we have been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale”.

Naturally, many people took the phrases “incredible crews are working” and “grinding to try to make the most amazing finale” to mean that Diesel was indeed on the set of the final Fast & Furious installment, Fast Forever. Still, it turned out that the long-awaited movie was just out of frame, laughing too, because Fast Forever has not in fact started filming, nor does it seem to be anywhere close to kicking off production.

The team has also confirmed the film’s current update was actually from the set of a Fast-themed World Cup promo for the USA-Belgium match that aired on July 6. The outlet added that Universal Pictures declined to comment on the matter.

Fast Forever has been eyeing a 2028 release date since January 2026. Before that, it was eyeing an April 2027 release date. Before that, it was eyeing a March 2026 release date. Before that …well, you get the picture. It’s been in development for some time. The last we heard, Michael Lesslie (Now You See Me: Now You Don’t) was working on a new version of the Fast Forever script, but that update also came from Diesel on social media, and last year The Wall Street Journal reported that the franchise-capper was even facing cancellation due to Universal’s lack of interest in greenlighting a $200 million budget for it.

Read More: Vin Diesel shares emotional update on final ‘Fast & Furious’ movie.

It remained unclear when (and if) Fast Forever will arrive. More of Diesel’s updates are sure to follow, but we would advise waiting for a more “studio-official” announcement in the future. In the meantime, please feel free to meditate on this 1994 video of the actor showcasing Street Sharks for a toy fair in New York.