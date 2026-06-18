Vin Diesel shares emotional update on final 'Fast & Furious' movie

Vin Diesel has shared some exciting insight about the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel. The 58-year-old has been leading the globally acclaimed franchise ever since its inception in 2001.

After decades of maintaining a strong position at the box office, the long-running journey is finally coming to an end with a finale film titled Fast Forever, set to release in 2028. Vin keeps teasing something from the upcoming installment time and again.

Earlier today, the XXX actor shared with fans that the new entry will hit everyone hard. Taking it to Instagram, Vin Diesel wrote, “As the whole Universal team drives toward this finale… the rereleases, the roller coaster, the crews in the shop mapping the way points of this iconic journey.” He continued, “The world sees the show, the chrome, the roar, the crowd… but it’s the ones under the hood, tuning every part with care, who make the difference.”

Check here: Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, confessed that as they are sharply focusing on the road ahead, there are still moments when he looks back at the journey from where it all started. Vin concluded by saying, “Yeah… this one’s going to hit hard.”

2026 marks 25 years of the first Fast film starring him alongside the late Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez. The final Fast & Furious movie is set to bring in the core concept of the film, “street racing.”