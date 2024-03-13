30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Fasting from people is also important: Sania Mirza

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reminded fans about the importance of ‘fasting from people’ in her new Ramadan message.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Sania Mirza extended Ramadan greetings to her followers and reminded them of other important acts they need to take a break from, in this Holy month.

“Fasting from people is also important,” read the thought-provoking note reposted by Mirza on her stories.

She continued, “Fasting from anger is also important. Fasting from lust is also important. Fasting from ego is also important. Fasting from hatred is also important.”sania mirza, ramadan message, viral post “Fasting from stubbornness, arrogance, ignorance, narcissism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, violence, envy, selfishness and deception is also important,” the celebrity added in the long note.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Sania Mirza breaks the Gram with her latest post

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.