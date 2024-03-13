Fasting from people is also important: Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reminded fans about the importance of ‘fasting from people’ in her new Ramadan message.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Sania Mirza extended Ramadan greetings to her followers and reminded them of other important acts they need to take a break from, in this Holy month.

“Fasting from people is also important,” read the thought-provoking note reposted by Mirza on her stories.

She continued, “Fasting from anger is also important. Fasting from lust is also important. Fasting from ego is also important. Fasting from hatred is also important.” “Fasting from stubbornness, arrogance, ignorance, narcissism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, violence, envy, selfishness and deception is also important,” the celebrity added in the long note.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Sania Mirza breaks the Gram with her latest post