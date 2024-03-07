Sania Mirza breaks the Gram with her latest post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza broke the internet with her sunkissed pictures in a new Instagram post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Sania Mirza treated her 13 million followers with some breathtaking new pictures of herself, along with a rather relatable caption. “Chasing that golden hour,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with an infinity, sun and finger-heart emojis.

The stunning sun-kissed clicks captured Mirza slaying a chic western fit, by her designer sister Anam Mirza’s label. She paired the yellow and white floral blouse with a blue pair of denim and a dainty pair of earrings, completing the look with sunburnt makeup and a half-up hairdo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The post received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and praising comments for the sports celebrity.

Pertinent to note here that Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

‘Fighting, standing, trying…’: Sania Mirza calls herself ‘warrior’ in new post