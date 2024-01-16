Fatal collision in dense fog claims two lives near Bahawalnagar

MINCHINABAD: As many as two individuals lost their lives after two cars collided due to dense fog near Ghamandpur village, Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, two speeding cars met with an accident near a local village located in the Bahawalnagar district in which two people died and five sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, rescue officials transferred the injured individuals to a nearby hospital where after receiving first aid, the survivors were subsequently referred to the HQ hospital.

last week, the relevant police authorities closed multiple sections of the motorway as the visibility became very low due to dense fog in several areas of Punjab.

The motorway police spokesperson stated that the Motorway M-3 section from Samundri to Darkhana, while the Motorway section on M-4 from Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian has been closed for traffic.

Similarly, the Motorway M-5 section from Shershah to Rohri and the Motorway M-11 section from Kamoke Narowal Interchange to Sambrial Toll Plaza has been closed for all types of traffic.

The spokesperson asserted that the Motorway is closed for the safety of travelers to avoid accidents, the spokesperson requested the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the foggy hours and instructed the citizens to travel during the day time.