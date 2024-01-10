Multiple sections of motorway closed amid dense fog

LAHORE: The relevant police authorities on Wednesday closed multiple sections of the motorway as the visibility became very low due to dense fog in several areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The motorway police spokesperson stated that the Motorway M-3 section from Samundri to Darkhana, while the Motorway section on M-4 from Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian has been closed for traffic.

Similarly, the Motorway M-5 section from Shershah to Rohri and the Motorway M-11 section from Kamoke Narowal Interchange to Sambrial Toll Plaza has been closed for all types of traffic.

The spokesperson asserted that the Motorway is closed for the safety of travelers to avoid accidents, the spokesperson requested the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the foggy hours and instructed the citizens to travel during the day time.

Furthermore, the Motorway police spokesperson instructed the citizens to get the latest information from the Motorway Helpline 130 or the official social media account of the National Highways and Motorway Police before starting the journey.

Last month, the dense fog in several cities of Punjab has badly affected the flow of traffic on motorway sections, which forced the authorities to close the route for general traffic.

As per the motorway police spokesperson, the motorway M-2 Lahore till Hiran Minar, M-3 Samundri till Darkhana, M-4 Shershah till Faisalabad, and M-5 Shershah till Rohri are closed for general traffic due to dense fog which causes the low visibility on the freeway for drivers.

The spokesperson urged travelers to avoid unnecessary traveling, however, if necessary, the spokesperson advised the citizens to use front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling between 10 am to 6 pm during the foggy season.