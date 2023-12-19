Fog disrupts traffic flow on motorways in Punjab

LAHORE: The dense fog in several cities of Punjab has badly affected the flow of traffic on motorway sections, which forced the authorities to close the route for general traffic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the motorway police spokesperson, the motorway M-2 Lahore till Hiran Minar, M-3 Samundri till Darkhana, M-4 Shershah till Faisalabad, and M-5 Shershah till Rohri are closed for general traffic due to dense fog which causes the low visibility on the freeway for drivers.

The spokesperson urged travelers to avoid unnecessary traveling, however, if necessary, the spokesperson advised the citizens to use front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling between 10 am to 6 pm during the foggy season.

Last week, the authorities closed the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for traffic due to the dense fog and low visibility in the city and its surroundings.

According to the details, the authorities closed the Lahore to Islamabad and Lahore to Sialkot Motorway M-11 for traffic amid visibility concerns.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Ammara Ather, directed the circle police officers to be present along with the additional personnel on the internal and external routes of the city.

The CTO Lahore added that the load of the traffic has increased in the city due to the closure of the Motorway, and further directed the traffic officers to use reflectors and flasher lights as indicators for the drivers.