RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s Army Rocket Force Command has successfully carried out a training exercise of the indigenously developed Fateh-II missile system, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military media wing stated that, today, Army Rocket Force Command conducted a successful training launch of indigenously developed Fateh-II Missile System, equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

Also Read: Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires Taimoor cruise missile

The launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Rocket Force Command and Pakistan Army along with scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations. The forum commended successful training fire of indigenously developed Missile of Fateh Series.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief of Defence Forces and Services Chiefs appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful training fire of the missile.