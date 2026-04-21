Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires Taimoor cruise missile

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a live weapons test of the Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenously developed anti-ship system, in a demonstration of its precision strike capability and operational readiness.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile accurately executed its mission, underscoring the Navy’s ability to detect, track and effectively neutralise hostile sea-based targets at extended ranges.

The test is being viewed as a significant boost to Pakistan’s defence capabilities, reinforcing the armed forces’ coordinated and multi-domain strike posture within the conventional warfare spectrum.

The Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and ensuring the security of its sovereign waters.

Meanwhile, the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers involved on achieving the milestone.

Last week, Pakistan Navy also successfully conducted a Live Weapon Firing of an indigenously developed Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Missile, accurately engaging its target with high speed at extended range.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with leading scientists and engineers, witnessed the missile firing.

The missile integrates a cutting-edge guidance system and advanced maneuverability, enabling it to evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions, and deliver with precision and lethality.